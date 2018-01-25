Tom Brady limited in practice; Rob Gronkowski sits out

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was limited in practice Thursday with 10 days to go until Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

The cut to Brady's right hand, which seemingly had little effect on his game in Sunday's AFC Championship victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, continues to heal. Barring an unforeseen setback, Brady will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski didn't practice as he continues to recover from a concussion that led to his early exit against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Patriots are optimistic Gronkowski will clear concussion protocol before the Super Bowl, but it remains unclear when he might return to practice.

Defensive linemen Deatrich Wise (concussion) and Malcom Brown (foot) also didn't practice.

Running back Mike Gillislee was limited as he continued his recovery from a knee injury and cornerback Devin McCourty was limited because of a shoulder issue. Offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee) also was limited to round out the Patriots' injuries.