Vance Joseph 'fine' with QB Baker Mayfield's height

As coaches, general managers and scouts descend on this week's Senior Bowl, all eyes will be on a pair of high-profile quarterbacks.

Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma and Wyoming's Josh Allen both loom as first-round prospects at the most important position in sports, with both signal-callers generating a wide array of opinions.

Allen offers ideal size and arm strength, but still needs refinement. Mayfield operated as one of college football's most electric players this past season, but concerns linger over his 6-foot-1 stature.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph -- tutoring both quarterbacks as coach of the Senior Bowl's North squad -- doesn't see Mayfield's height as an obstacle.

"I think that's fine," Joseph said of Mayfield's measurables, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. "You watch Drew Brees play, he's figured it out. He's a very successful quarterback. Guys figure it out. Good players figure it out. I wouldn't be concerned about that."

In a post-Brees, post-Russell Wilson universe, NFL teams have tangible examples of quarterbacks succeeding outside of the prototypical height-and-weight wish list for pro passers.

Height aside, Mayfield is flush with a saucy array of talents, leading NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah to say: "He's very frenetic, but he's consistently accurate despite throwing from a variety of platforms and arm angles."

Jeremiah ranked Mayfield at No. 13 on his top 50 prospects, noting the former Oklahoma star and Heisman Trophy winner "might lack ideal size, but I love his accuracy, playmaking skills and toughness. He has the tools to be a quality NFL starting quarterback early in his career."

If a tangle of old-school front-office men need their quarterbacks to land at the expected 6-foot-4, 230-something pounds, there's no doubt Mayfield will attract plenty of suitors in the frantic lead-up to the draft.

We'll find out soon enough if Joseph and the Broncos fit into that category.