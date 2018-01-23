What we learned at Senior Bowl weigh-in: Josh Allen notches win

Editor's note: NFL Network will have live coverage of Reese's Senior Bowl practices beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as well as exclusive coverage of the game on Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

MOBILE, Ala. -- NFL scouts might have plenty of questions about Josh Allen's production and competition at the college level, but they can certainly check the box on size.

The Wyoming quarterback measured plenty big at the annual Reese's Senior Bowl weigh-in Tuesday morning, measuring just under 6-foot-5 (6-4 7/8) and 237 pounds, with a hand size of 10 1/8 inches . His hands measured tied for the biggest of the Senior Bowl quarterbacks, along with Nebraska's Tanner Lee. Some NFL clubs consider hand size to be an important marker for quarterbacks, particularly teams from cities that play more bad-weather home games.

Size was never a concern for Allen, though; scouts are more focused on a lackluster season for the Cowboys and a schedule that rarely pitted him against a Power Five conference foe. He threw eight interceptions and only one TD pass in three career games against Power Five competition. Nevertheless, Allen's physical tools have made him one of the draft's elite quarterback prospects. He's ranked 14th overall as the fourth-highest rated QB in NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the draft's top 50 prospects.

Meanwhile, QB Baker Mayfield's measurements remained a mystery, at least for the rest of the morning. The former Oklahoma quarterback missed the weigh-in due to a family matter, but is expected to be measured and weighed prior to practice upon his arrival later Tuesday. Mayfield's height (he's listed by Oklahoma at 6-1) is one of the most intriguing measurables not only at the Senior Bowl but for the 2018 draft in general.

A few other notes from the Senior Bowl weigh-in:

» Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph also checked in impressively in the size department: 6-4 1/8, 229 pounds. Rudolph will not compete in practices or the game due to a foot injury, but will interview with scouts. ... Washington State QB Luke Falk measured 6-3 3/4, 211 pounds with a hand size of 9 3/8 inches. Falk will be looking to show scouts he can make the transition from WSU's Air Raid offense to a pro-style system at Senior Bowl practices this week.

» Oklahoma State WR James Washington measured on the short side at 5-10 7/8, but checked in with remarkably long arms of 33 7/8 inches. Washington's arm measured roughly the same as that of 6-foot-5 Penn State TE Mike Gesicki (34 inches).

» Texas-San Antonio DE Marcus Davenport, one of the draft's elite prospects, measured long and lean Tuesday at 6-5 7/8, 259 pounds. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah projected Davenport to be selected No. 7 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his initial mock draft.

