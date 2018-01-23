Josh Allen: To 'be the guy' in Cleveland 'would be special'

Josh Allen made it clear at Senior Bowl Media Day on Tuesday that, if selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns, he would relish being the savior for the woebegone franchise.

"It's a tough situation obviously to come in as a rookie and expect to be perfect right away. I know that I have a lot of flaws as a quarterback," the Wyoming quarterback explained. "Given an opportunity of being able to go to Cleveland and help change the culture there and be a part of a really good team... They're a young team, so they're going to be really good in the next coming years. They're doing the right things with their new GM.

"To get the opportunity to go there and kind of be the guy would be special, but like I said, they're going to do what's best for the franchise."

Allen impressed scouts with his weigh-in earlier Tuesday, measuring just under 6-foot-5 (6-4 7/8) and 237 pounds, with a hand size of 10 1/8 inches. His hands measured tied for the biggest of the Senior Bowl quarterbacks.

However, his lackluster performance in three games against Power Five competition has scouts apprehensive. In NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's first of many mock drafts, Allen is the third quarterback selected, dropping past USC's Sam Darnold (first, CLE) and UCLA's Josh Rosen (sixth, NYJ) to the Miami Dolphins with the 11th pick. (It was serendiptious that Allen divulged that he likes to play with Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill on Madden.)

Allen told reporters he wasn't bothered by the hype around Darnold and Rosen leaving him in the background, adding that he has a good relationship with Darnold and is bunking with him in Mobile.

The Browns have four draft picks in the top 35, including two in the top four. Cleveland is expected to take a quarterback in the first round. The Browns currently boast a QB room with DeShone Kizer and Cody Kessler, who have combined for zero wins over the past two years.