Baker Mayfield looking to shake Johnny Manziel comparisons

MOBILE, Ala. -- Comparisons between Baker Mayfield and Johnny Manziel are equal parts tired and lazy, but Mayfield is nevertheless looking to separate himself even more from the former Cleveland Browns draft bust at the Reese's Senior Bowl this week.

Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, is among the top quarterback prospects available for the 2018 NFL Draft. Comparisons to Manziel have dogged Mayfield for a number of reasons -- both are short, both have made a few questionable decisions, and both were college stars in large part because of an uncanny knack for improvisation and turning broken plays into big plays. But the comparison ends there as far as he's concerned.

"I want to show the type of guy I am. Everyone wants to portray (me) as a bad boy, the Johnny Manziel stuff," Mayfield said. "I love the game of football, there's no doubt about that. I'm an emotional player. I'll do anything it takes to win. I love being around my teammates, leading and having responsibilities. It is what it is. If I paid too much attention to it, I'd be focusing on the wrong things."

NFL scouts see Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson as a more apt comparison to Mayfield than Manziel, who lasted just 22 months with the Browns between being selected in the first round of the 2014 draft and being released amid off-field behavioral issues.

There is no question, however, that the circus-like atmosphere that surrounded Manziel throughout his college years tends to follow Mayfield, as well. A throng of media swarmed him following practice, and he was all the more anticipated after a family matter caused a delay in his arrival. Rumors spread that he was trying to avoid his weigh-in -- his Oklahoma-listed height of 6-1 is on the short side for scouts -- but Mayfield said his mother's illness was the reason, and he plans to weigh-in like every other player.

"Family first, always, no matter what the situation. I would never put myself above my mom. She's getting better. She's got a special appointment Thursday," he said. "As soon as I found out I booked my flight home. It wasn't about delaying my measurement. I'll weigh-in tomorrow if it's that big of a deal, I don't care. Family first."

The Denver Broncos, who are coaching the North squad, asked for Mayfield to be placed on the North team. As such, if Mayfield is nothing like Manziel off the field, the Broncos should be the first team to be sure of it.

