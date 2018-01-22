Lane Johnson a win from 'giving out beer to everyone'

Alshon Jeffery is one win away from being semi-prescient, and Lane Johnson is one victory from potentially piling up a ginormous bar tab.

The Eagles' 38-7 romp over the Minnesota Vikings sent the "underdog" Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl to face the New England Patriots in two weeks. The rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX could become expensive for Johnson.

Back in the summer, Johnson promised to buy the city of Philadelphia a beer if they won the Lombardi Trophy: "...if we win a Super Bowl, I'm giving out beer to everybody," he said at the time.

As of the 2010 U.S. Census 1,526,006 people were living in Philadelphia. More than 380,000 of those were under 18, and let's figure at least half of the remaining 1.15 million or so won't drink beer, that's...still a boatload of beers.

Following Sunday's win, Johnson was focused on toppling Tom Brady and the Patriots.

"Hey, Tom Brady. Pretty boy Tom Brady," he said, via ESPN.com. "He's the best quarterback of all time, so, nothing I'd like to do more than dethrone that guy."

If Johnson does dethrone Brady, perhaps he'll have some help paying for all those beers.

As for Jeffery, the wide receiver said last year "I guarantee you we'll win the Super Bowl." Jeffery was with the Chicago Bears at the time before heading to Philly as a free agent in the offseason. In November, Jeffery clarified: "I never said a team, though. I never said a team."

You can forgive Jeffery his lapse. Sometimes the crystal ball shows you holding the Lombardi Trophy and skews the jersey being worn.

Now all the Eagles must do is knock off the mighty the five-time Super Bowl-winning Patriots for all the above to come to fruition. Easy peasy.