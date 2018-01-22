ATN Podcast: Conference Championship Recap

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling and Marc Sessler -- recap all of the action from Championship Weekend, including a great matchup between the Jags and Patriots, despite it ending as most expected (3:55); Tom Brady playing through a hand injury and what Belichick had to say about it (12:00); The Lock of the Week race is neck-and-neck heading into the Super Bowl after a slip-up by Marc (15:30); A pregame voicemail from Connie Fox before her Eagles blew out the Vikings (21:00); An interesting former Browns GMâs assessment on Doug Pederson (35:00); Checking in with Gregg Rosenthal from Philly (38:00); And Connie Fox checks in via voicemail after the Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl (49:00).

LISTEN to the episode here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: