James Harrison: 'It feels good' to reach Super Bowl

While remarkable, no one should be surprised the New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

What is strange is James Harrison will be joining the Patriots in their quest to win a sixth Super Bowl title since the 2001 season. While it might seem remarkable how quickly things have evolved over the last month for the one-time Patriot hunter, the goal always remains the same for Harrison no matter whose colors he's wearing.

"It feels good," Harrison told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones after the Patriots' 24-20 victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. "That's the goal every year -- to go to the Super Bowl and win it. We're one step away."

Harrison made an impact against the Jaguars, particularly against the running game. He recorded three tackles and continued to prove he can still be a worthwhile contributor even at age 39. Harrison said the team got better against the Jaguars as the game progressed.

"I don't think we [played] too well in the first half," Harrison said. "We did a better job in the second half. The offense came alive, the defense came alive and we were able to work together and get it done."

As for Brady, Harrison isn't surprised that the man who he has made a career out of chasing during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers overcame a hand injury to wreak havoc on the Jaguars.

"You expect that," Harrison said. "I mean, he hasn't missed a game with any sort of injury except for the ACL when he missed a season. That's what you expect from him."

If Brady and Harrison continue to live up to their reputations as game-changers in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, the veteran linebacker could add a third Super Bowl ring to his impressive list of accomplishments.