Kraft on Brady injury: Thankfully it wasn't as severe

Tom Brady will play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game after slicing his throwing hand earlier in the week.

Speaking on NFL Network ahead of the game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft sounded confident Brady will be Brady.

"Sometimes freak accidents happen," Kraft said. "Thank goodness it wasn't as severe as we thought it could be, but you don't know, and today will be a great test. There isn't anyone who is mentally tougher and prepares harder than Tommy and we'll see."

Brady split open his right thumb on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brady was listed as limited on Friday after sitting out practice on Thursday. Per Rapoport, the New England quarterback was slinging the pigskin fine on Friday.

With Brady set to play on Sunday, the Patriots will attempt to make their eighth Super Bowl.

The demise of the Pats is greatly exaggerated. Kraft said Sunday he plans on Brady and Bill Belichick being part of the organization for the foreseeable future.

"Well whatever I can do, you know. In life, you know, the hardest thing is to surround yourself with quality people, even in a marriage if it's your partner, and then having continuity," Kraft said when asked about keeping continuity. "Life is difficult, especially if you're doing things at a high level. Having continuity, keeping things going ... You know that fact that Tommy and Bill Belichick and my family have been together for 18 years.

"There's a lot of strong-minded people, but when you have something good going, everybody's got to get their egos checked in and try to hold it together."