Robby Anderson arrested for second time in less than year

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested on multiple felony charges early Friday morning in Sunrise, Florida, according to police records obtained by NFL.com.

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, evading police and threatening a public servant after he initially failed to yield during a traffic stop. He was arrested at 2:15 a.m. ET and transported to Broward County Jail, police said. He was released from jail Friday afternoon.

"We are aware of the situation," a Jets spokesman said. "This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment."

The incident occurred after a police officer noticed Anderson driving at a high rate of speed while conducting another traffic stop. The officer determined Anderson was driving 105 mph in a 45 mph zone while giving chase. Anderson failed to pull over as cops followed him with their lights and sirens on and they reported he was driving erratically.

Anderson eventually stopped, according to the report, but resisted being placed in a patrol car after being handcuffed by officers. He then threatened to harm a family member of one of the arresting officers.

In all, Anderson is facing the possibility of two felonies and two misdemeanors.

This is Anderson's second arrest in less than a year. Last May, he was arrested for allegedly pushing a police officer at an event in Miami.

Anderson could be subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.