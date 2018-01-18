Tom Brady does not participate in practice Thursday

The worry in New England over Tom Brady's injured hand is starting to get more palpable.

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that their future Hall of Fame quarterback, who was on the field in shoulder pads, a helmet and gloves, did not practice after jamming his right throwing hand in Wednesday's workout.

Brady, for the second straight day, didn't meet with the media, with his availability pushed back to Friday.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, despite Thursday's DNP, the Patriots still aren't concerned about Brady's availability for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Everything that I have heard, and [NFL Network Insider] Ian Rapoport has heard, over the past 24 hours or so since this injury first came to light is that Brady is expected to play and should be able to work himself into health as we get closer to Sunday here," Garafolo said on NFL Up to the Minute Live. "So maybe he practices tomorrow, maybe today was just cautionary. You did see him out there with the gloves, seemed to be gesturing toward his hand at least a little bit uncomfortable. Certainly Brady loves to get as many practice snaps as possible to get that communication with his guys, but Tom Brady missing a day of practice is not going to throw everything off for the Patriots."

Friday's New England practice, and Brady's subsequent meeting with the media, have never had more eyeballs on them.

In other Patriots injury news, offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee) didn't practice and defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee) and running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) were all limited.