Eleven teams that need to pick a QB in 2018 NFL Draft

The 2018 NFL Draft is expected to be a QB bonanza, with the top prospects at the position quickly flying off the board. It's possible that more than a third of the league will be in the QB market this offseason.

Now, we are still early in the process, but with the 2017 season over for all but four teams, I thought it would be a good time to look at which clubs need to be major players for a QB on draft day. Here are 11 teams to watch.

Cleveland Browns

QBs signed through 2018: Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer

First-round position: Nos. 1 and 4

Analysis: The QB carousel in Cleveland is destined to continue until the team finds a quality starter at the position. DeShone Kizer flashed some talent during an up-and-down rookie season, but it might not be enough to keep GM John Dorsey from looking to upgrade the position with a top prospect in the 2018 class.

New York Giants

QBs signed through 2018: Eli Manning, Davis Webb

First-round position: No. 2

Analysis: Eli Manning's return to the starting lineup after a brief benching kept the team from seeing what it had in rookie Davis Webb during the regular season, but it won't stop the Giants from pursuing an eventual successor in the offseason. The team is sitting in a prime spot to grab a QB1 for the next decade and it should capitalize on the opportunity to land a franchise player at the top of the board.

Denver Broncos

QBs signed through 2018: Chad Kelly, Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian

First-round position: No. 5

Analysis: The Broncos are expected to swing for the fences to find a QB1 this offseason. Some expect the team to go after a veteran free agent, but the team could take that approach and double-down with an ultra-talented developmental prospect at the top of the draft.

New York Jets

QBs signed through 2018: Christian Hackenberg, Bryce Petty, Joel Stave

First-round position: No. 6

Analysis: Josh McCown was a bit of a revelation for the Jets as a 37-year-old starter with an underrated game, but he's due to become a free agent and the team can't count on the journeyman to keep the seat warm at the QB1 position for long. The team's clandestine approach with Christian Hackenberg suggests that he isn't ready for prime time. The Jets could look to find a better option with their top pick.

Washington Redskins

QBs signed through 2018: Colt McCoy, Stephen Morris

First-round position: No. 13

Analysis: Kirk Cousins is due to become a free agent and his hefty price tag could force the Redskins to look elsewhere for their QB1 of the future. With Colt McCoy already in place as a potential bridge QB, the team could take a chance on a developmental prospect at the top of the board and patiently wait for him to grow into the role in a year or so.

Arizona Cardinals

QBs signed through 2018: Carson Palmer (has announced retirement)

First-round position: No. 15

Analysis: The retirements of Bruce Arians and Carson Palmer signal the start of a new era for the Cardinals. The team will need to find a franchise quarterback to start the rebuild under a new coach. If the team selects an offensive wizard to be the head coach, as expected, he could opt to take a veteran or target a young QB1 prospect to build an offense around. However, the Cardinals might be wise to find their future franchise playmaker in a draft loaded with potential at the position.

Los Angeles Chargers

QBs signed through 2018: Cardale Jones, Philip Rivers

First-round position: No. 17

Analysis: Philip Rivers hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, but that shouldn't stop the Chargers from looking for his successor in this draft. The veteran gunslinger can't play forever and the team would be wise to grab a young prospect to develop over the next few seasons before No. 17 walks off into the sunset.

Buffalo Bills

QBs signed through 2018: Nathan Peterman, Tyrod Taylor

First-round position: Nos. 21 and 22

Analysis: Despite making the playoffs for the first time in 17 seasons behind Tyrod Taylor, the Bills are expected to look for an upgrade this offseason. While some expect the team to make a play at a veteran during free agency, the team could find their franchise QB of the future on draft day with a pair of first-round picks that could be packaged to make a move up the charts to get into top-quarterback-prospect range. If GM Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott can find their guy during the pre-draft process, the Bills could be active players on draft weekend.

Pittsburgh Steelers

QBs signed through 2018: Joshua Dobbs, Landry Jones, Ben Roethlisberger

First-round position: No. 28

Analysis: Ben Roethlisberger plans to stick around in 2018, but that shouldn't stop the Steelers from looking for a future QB1 in the draft. Despite adding Joshua Dobbs to the mix in last year's draft, the team still needs to be looking for a potential successor in 2018 with Roethlisberger nearing the end of a great career. With late picks in each of the top rounds, the Steelers can opt for potential over production in a developmental prospect candidate.

Jacksonville Jaguars

QBs signed through 2018: Blake Bortles (club option)

First-round position: TBD

Analysis: It's uncommon for a legitimate Super Bowl contender to have a need at the QB1 spot, but in my opinion, that's certainly the case with the Jaguars. Although Blake Bortles has played well enough to get the team to a championship level, he hasn't shown enough consistency as a passer to be a $19 million man (the salary his contract calls for in 2018) for the franchise. With a strong defense, a powerful running game and some electric playmakers on the outside, the Jaguars could get away with playing a developmental prospect at the position while still competing for the ring.

Minnesota Vikings

QBs signed through 2018: Kyle Sloter

First-round position: TBD

Analysis: The Vikings currently have three intriguing quarterbacks on the depth chart in Teddy Bridgewater, Case Keenum and Sam Bradford, but each player is due to become a free agent this offseason. Thus, the Vikings will need to determine which veteran passer is best suited to fill the QB1 role for the future while also looking for a developmental option in the draft. The Vikings' draft-day plans will ultimately be determined by the decisions they make about their current QBs.

