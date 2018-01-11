NFL Divisional Round game picks: Vikings > Saints in juicy bout

The throw, more a heave from the 2003 co-MVP, hung in the biting-cold air like a short punt ... before the ball fell into the cocked, er, frozen hands of Drew Bennett ...
... it didn't stay there.
Under heavy pressure, Steve McNair valiantly put plenty of air under his fourth-and-12 attempt, enough to give his wide receiver a chance on that January night in 2004, enough to potentially set up a game-tying field goal by Gary Anderson. It was not to be. Bennett clamped his hands around the frigid football a millisecond too soon, causing it -- and the Titans' chances of advancing to the AFC Championship Game -- to squirt away.
Still, considering the wind chill was minus-10 at kickoff, every player in that Divisional Round bout showed unfathomable resolve in competing as hard they did for 60 minutes.
"It was so cold some of the fans who had tickets to the game ended up going to the parking lot to listen in their car with the heat on," Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest, who had three sacks in the game, told me Wednesday. "Asante Samuel got frostbite."
Yes, New England's 17-14 triumph over Tennessee in that contest was one of the grittiest, most riveting postseason games of this millennium, even if it has been buried in an avalanche of memorable moments from the Belichick Patriots dynasty. We can only hope this Saturday night's Titans-Pats engagement comes close to matching the captivation of that Saturday evening 14 years ago.
Another reason Philly should be aerial averse? The Falcons corners. Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant match up just fine with Philadelphia's talent outside. The whole secondary hits -- and finishes tackles. The front four will turn the Eagles' quarterback into Fole-iage right quick if Ajayi and Leggie Blount can't get rollin'. You're welcome for that last line.
Fun fact: Ryan owns a streak of five consecutive postseason games with a passer rating in the triple digits. He's currently tied with Troy Aikman (a better quarterback, admittedly) for second-longest such run of all time. He's three behind a better, better quarterback in Joe Montana. I surmise that the run stops here, but the winning doesn't for the ATL.
Like I discussed in the intro to this piece, this matchup brings back memories of the 2003 Divisional Round game in the bitter, bitter cold. And that Titans team is similar to this edition: athletic quarterback (Steve McNair/Marcus Mariota); big, long-striding tailback (Eddie George/Derrick Henry); and even a clutch tight end (Frank Wycheck/Delanie Walker). The problem is that Brady is simply a better player than he was back then. He will riddle the Tennessee secondary if the pass rush can't get home. Dick LeBeau simply doesn't have the horses on defense that the Texans had at their disposal in last season's tighter-than-expected Divisional Round game in New England.
Fun fact ... or not (depending on your leaning): Patriots running backs recorded 957 receiving yards this season, second-most in the NFL. The Titans allowed 967 receiving yards to opposing RBs, most in the NFL. Hmm.
No matter what route Jags receivers ran last week, Blake Bortles couldn't put the ball on them. The anti-Brees threw ducks, flying saucers, a couple Donovan McNabb dirtballs and a few Blake Bortles specials* in the first half. (*A ball that's so wobbly and inaccurate you think he might have actually intended to pull the throw back, but alas, he didn't.) Can he go streetball again and rush for 90 yards? Will Pittsburgh spy him? Look for Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory and the whole RB crew to get plenty of work. With all that said, anticipate the outcome to be contingent on the play of A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey on Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Fun fact: This note's courtesy of my main man, NFL researcher @RealJackAndrade. Of the last six teams that lost a regular-season game by 20-plus then faced the same opponent in the postseason, exactly zero have exacted revenge. Wow.
The real matchup to watch will not be Keenum taking on the New Orleans defense, or even Adam Thielen vs. Marshon Lattimore (not sure how often Lattimore will see Thielen across him Sunday). Rather, it's Brees against Mike Zimmer's defensive unit. The Saints' franchise quarterback set an NFL record for completion percentage this season at a whopping 72.0. Minnesota set the pace for all scoring defenses, giving up a scant 15.8 points per game. That means Keenum is used to going out there with the thought bubble We score 20 on O, we win. Can Brees generate five quality drives, enough to produce two touchdowns, and three field goals. Not only will that be challenging against this Vikings pass rush (especially with the Saints missing parts on the offensive line), but Minnesota also boasts quality on the back two levels of the defense. Brees should dispatch Alvin Kamara outside and over the middle of the field. Problem is, OLB Anthony Barr and S Harrison Smith would be partially responsible for the slippery rookie -- and they are each All-Pro-level players. Xavier Rhodes should shadow Michael Thomas. Mark Ingram will be hard-charging into the league's second-ranked run defense.
Fun fact: The @RealJackAndrade found that, since Week 10, Keenum and Brees have been two of the top three quarterbacks in the league by passer rating, with Keenum posting a 107.2 mark and Brees a 104.1. Only Matt Stafford (105.0) can compare since that time. Nice work, Jack! (I am trying to get him to create a Bumble account, ladies.)
