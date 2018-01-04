NFL Wild Card Weekend game picks: Saints edge out Panthers

Those guys weren't even supposed to be there ...
It was late December back in 1996, and the upstart Jaguars found themselves taking on the Bills at Rich Stadium in Buffalo. Forget that they were a second-year expansion team -- they wouldn't have even made it to Wild Card Weekend had it not been for one of the most clutch kickers in NFL history (Morten Andersen, i.e., Vinatieri before Vinatieri) missing a gimme field goal in Week 17. Jacksonville was not even the new team fans were paying attention to, as the Panthers' mix of veteran free agents landed them a first-round bye. With that as the backdrop, call it any word one tick below shocking when Jacksonville handed Buffalo its pink slip. Not just any exit, either. This was the last hurrah for a Bills team coached by Marv Levy, with Jim Kelly under center and the rest of a nucleus that had reached four straight Super Bowls. No matter. The Jags put a 30-spot on them before advancing all the way to the AFC Championship Game.
After the wild-card win, much of postgame chatter was about left tackle Tony Boselli, who stonewalled Hall of Famer Bruce Smith time and again. Fellow Hall of Famer Walter Jones, who was a Florida State tackle at the time, told me he watched the game in admiration, calling Boselli "the premier technician." Natrone Means piled up 175 yards rushing behind Boselli and Co. -- and an even sweeter visor. Second-year head coach Tom Coughlin walked off the field of his first playoff game a winner. He did the same in a Divisional Round win at Denver, before Jacksonville ultimately fell in New England against Bill Parcells' Patriots -- a group that included a defensive assistant by the name of Bill Belichick.
If all goes well Sunday, Coughlin will see the Jacksonville team he now manages from the front office take one step closer to getting another crack at Belichick and the Patriots. (FYI: Coughlin did get the best of Belichick a few times in his Giants tenure. Just a reminder.)
Going over to the other conference ...
All of the games -- and their forthcoming results -- are detailed below. The Titans and Chiefs kick off Wild Card Weekend, but everyone I've talked to is really looking forward to Saturday night at the L.A. Coliseum. Always look forward to your thoughts: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Now, let's get to it!
Elliot Harrison went 10-6 on his predictions for Week 17, giving him a record of 166-90 thus far this season. How will he fare in Wild Card Weekend? His picks are below:
If Tennessee is to steal a win at Arrowhead, Derrick Henry must take over. The passing "attack" has been more of a passing suggestion. Mariota just hasn't been able to make teams pay for stacking up against the run often enough. For most of the regular season, the Chiefs' run defense ranged from terrible to subpar. Blame the free agency loss of Dontari Poe, as well as weak play from the ILBs. K.C.'s been better in this area of late, but you have to think Henry will have some openings. Will that advantage be enough for the Titans? No.
Fun fact: Kansas City is the first team with a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard wide receiver and 1,000-yard tight end since the 1981 Chargers. That San Diego squad made it to the AFC Championship Game ... but had no defense.
Fun fact: Devonta Freeman and Gurley are the only NFL players with 3,000-plus rushing yards and 30-plus touchdowns over the last three seasons. This speaks to three things: 1) How productive Gurley was in 2017, because he was certainly unproductive in Jeff Fisher's offense. 2) The dearth of "franchise" running backs these days in the Emmitt Smith/Barry Sanders/Terrell Davis ilk. 3) Matt Ryan isn't the only part of the Falcons' offense folks should care about. Freeman could rumble for 100 yards Saturday night.
Fun fact: Of the 89 teams to make the playoffs with a top-two scoring defense in tow, 31 of them made it all the way to the Super Bowl. That's 34.8 percent, which is a number with legit meaning, given that the Jags are one of six combatants in the AFC (theoretically giving each a 16.7 percent chance).
(Not) Fun fact: Buffalo ranks last in scoring offense and scoring defense among all of the playoff participants.
Fun fact: Kamara led all qualifying rushers in yards per carry (6.1) and all running backs in receiving yards (826). No rookie has ever pulled that off. Reggie Bush caught 88 balls his first year, but averaged just 3.6 yards per rush (barely half Kamara's figure).
