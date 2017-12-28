NFL Week 17 game picks: Panthers > Falcons; 'Hawks in playoffs

It's Week 17. End of the road for 20 teams. End of the preliminary stage for a dozen others. Who's who? Well, some of that remains TBD.

While many playoff situations were settled last weekend -- like the Lions and Cowboys tanking, and the Chiefs winning the division -- much is still up for grabs this weekend. Not only wild-card spots in both conferences, but also seeding. This week always brings out the spreadsheet monger in all of us, as we try to decipher the complexities of postseason scenarios. For example, take a gander at the Panthers-Falcons blurb below. Before you roll your eyes at all the ifs ands or buts dominating sports airwaves at this time of year, try to remember that, every once in a while, all the ducks line up (in a row, right?) for some Damon Huard-led team to make it to the playoffs.

On to one of your Week 17 thoughts ...

How are you gonna keep the Vikings #2 after they only scored 16 vs the equivalent of the Packers practice squad? â 13-2 #DoItForCarson (@NationOfEagles) December 27, 2017

Right, but a cool thing about football is that when you hold the other team to zero points, you don't have to score much.

OK, so now that we got that preamble out of the way, let's dive into some game picks -- the last of the regular season. I worked hard to provide you insightful stats -- along with random sci-fi references -- all year. Lie to me and tell me you enjoyed it. Or just follow the usual protocol, which is to read the picks below and then proceed to tell me how horrifically wrong I am: @HarrisonNFL is the place. Much love and Happy Holidays.

Now, let's get to it!

Elliot Harrison went 13-3 on his predictions for Week 16, giving him a record of 156-84 thus far this season.

Redskins 24 Pick Giants 10 Look, I'm not that big of a company shill. I can admit the truth. And this is a garbage game. Yet, football heads like myself will watch anyway. We're like those dudes who are so into cars that they will look in awe at an '86 Nissan Sentra if it's mint condition, or spend 50 bucks on a car show in Fullerton. Respect the fact that Jay Gruden hasn't been sitting anybody, and likely won't for this game. The Redskins want to go .500, which actually would be rather impressive, considering how many dudes ended up on IR or spent significant time on the shelf this season. Oh, yeah: I haven't written anything about the Giants yet. Did you know that Eli Manning can tie the franchise record for most games played (216) this week? Do you know which (really) famous former Giant currently holds that mark? ( @HarrisonNFL

Patriots 27 Pick Jets 13 interesting because every other team in NFL history with at least six straight first-round passes comes from the 1970s. Call it the pre-Tagliabue era. No parity whatsoever in the disco years. The Jets ' offense hasn't exactly revved it up like a forest green '67 Camaro with a 350 (cars!), but we will see Bryce Petty again this weekend. Matt Patricia's defense shouldn't have to do much scheme-wise to contain New York's passing game. Playing it straight with coverage should suffice -- Petty isn't exactly surgical in the air game, and the Jets ' alternative at quarterback is a guy who's yet to take a regular-season snap. Interesting that the Patriots tied the record for most consecutive seasons with a first-round bye (eight). I saybecause every other team in NFL history with at least six straight first-round passes comes from the 1970s. Call it the pre-Tagliabue era. No parity whatsoever in the disco years.

Vikings 26 Pick Bears 13 Fans who root for their team to lose so that they get a higher draft pick are almost as weird as people who don't like dogs. While I get it (sort of) -- picking higher makes it easier to retool the team -- your GM still has to knock the selection out of the park. And like we saw with these Bears last April, you can move up to build for the future. How about rooting for Chicago to knock the Vikes off their 2-seed perch? For that to happen, John Fox's team must run effectively, because Minnesota gives up jack$^&* through the air. Nine times this year, the Vikings have given up less than 200 net yards passing.

Colts 26 Pick Texans 17 Jacoby Brissett and an opportunistic defense send the Colts off into a murky offseason with a win. While questions circle around Andrew Luck and Chuck Pagano, Week 17 is an opportunity to evaluate the young talent in a still-competitive environment. Especially when it comes to Indy's defense, which is sure to get retooled this offseason. For Houston, pulling out a win after being blown out multiple weeks in a row would improve the vibe in the building. Bill O'Brien has been questioned much since Deshaun Watson went down on the practice field. Tough times ... The Texans ' offensive struggles minus Watson have been well-chronicled at this point, but it's worth noting that Indy has averaged 9.6 fewer points this season than last. Think Mr. Luck makes a difference?

Cowboys 20 Pick Eagles 16



(Not) Fun facts: When Ezekiel Elliott doesn't get the ball in goal-to-go situations, it's like those times on "Saved by the Bell" when the writers tried to have Screech carry a show. You might not have been into Zack Attack's frosted tips, but he was THE GUY. Zack got the girl. Put another way: Stop trying to pass it to Jessie and Lisa -- just give the damn ball to Kelly Kapowski. Why is Dallas trying to throw touchdown passes to Terrance Williams on first-and-goal from the 3. Feed Zeke. The Raiders just ran right through the Eagles ' front. Nick Foles ' completion percentage (56.6), yards per attempt (5.3) and passing yards per game (200.0) all rank last among playoff quarterbacks.

Jaguars 28 Pick Titans 21 The score might look high, but here's guessing Blake Bortles serves up another meaty steak for a guy in the wrong-colored jersey -- yes, of the pick-six variety. Thus, Marcus Mariota 's offense will generate 14 points, and that's it. Methinks Doug Marrone will play his starters, mostly because the Jags were thoroughly unimpressive last week in San Francisco . Tom Coughlin, for one, will not want to see this franchise -- which has lost so much over the years -- head into the postseason riding back-to-back cruddy performances. Speaking of lackluster play, Mariota surely would love a 2017 do-over. Career worsts in yards per attempt, yards per game, touchdowns, interceptions and passer rating -- oh my!

Bills 22 Pick Dolphins 20 before the merger). You know who ended that run? Can you say ... Buffalo could be the worst team to make the playoffs this year. If we're talking Jolly Ranchers, the Bills would be grape. That said, I sure hope they make it. Haven't their fans been through enough? Trent Edwards leading the league in passing in September, building hope ... only to be crushed by Stevie Johnson drops. And take your pick of the Drew Bledsoe 2003-04 catalogue. Or Leodis McKelvin giving the Patriots a free W on a kick-return fumble . Or Petermangate . The Dolphins manage to play one good game a month, so they might be due. Nah, too soon. They'll blow somebody out in the opener next year on their way to a high-flying 2-3 start. If the Bills lose, or the Chargers win, then Buffalo will set a new NFL record for most consecutive seasons since the 1970 merger without making the playoffs. The Saints are currently tied with them, having also missed the postseason 17 years in a row. That's misleading, though, as New Orleans actually went 20 years with no chance of making the Super Bowl -- an inglorious streak that traveled from 1967 to 1986 (yep, an additional three empty seasonsthe merger). You know who ended that run? Can you say ... PLAYOFFS?!

Panthers 23 Pick Falcons 22 and the



(Not) Fun fact: Atlanta is 8-1 vs. non-playoff teams this year and 1-4 against teams headed for the postseason. Oops. Carolina's in the wild-card mosh pit, although the NFC field is decidedly smaller -- with only the Falcons and Seahawks vying for that No. 6 seed. Now, it's important to note that the Panthers can still win the NFC South if they take this matchup Sunday and the Saints lose in Tampa. Going further, if the Vikings and Rams lose, Ron Rivera's outfit can slide all the way into the No. 2 spot and get a first-round bye. Interesting, huh? Carolina must stop the Falcons ' offense at their place. No guarantee, even if that offense has been a clunky, Matt Ryan-brand engine. Here's where things get weird: If the Falcons lose ... and the Seahawks fall to the Cardinals ... and the Saints falter in Tampathe Rams lose -- but Minnesota wins -- then the Panthers would be the No. 3 seed, setting up a rematch of this very game next week. Confused yet? Grab a TI-81 graphing calculator and we'll work through it together.Atlanta is 8-1 vs. non-playoff teams this year and 1-4 against teams headed for the postseason. Oops.

