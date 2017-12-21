NFL Week 16 game picks: Saints top Falcons; Dallas stays alive

Week 16 -- what used to be the close of the regular season has become the final playoff maelstrom for the wannabes.

Despite being so late in the season, no less than 13 of the 16 games carry some level of postseason weight. Whether these contests feature teams like the Lions and Cowboys (who are trying to run the table and get help) or outfits like the Jags, Eagles and Patriots (still duking it out over seeding), the results matter. All of which serves to make this weekend more important than Week 17, when most of the eggs are already scrambled.

Coupled with the playoff implication are a few historical rekindlings, including three Super Bowl rematches. Rams at Titans is one of those -- and their memorable battle in Super Bowl XXXIV wasn't the only time these two teams faced off in the '99 campaign. They also met in the regular season that year, with the Titans holding off a furious Kurt Warner-led comeback to prove they too were for real, taking down the previously undefeated "Greatest Show on Turf." Another matchup that is certain to bring back memories -- one that legitimately shaped a few legacies -- is Seahawks at Cowboys ...

It's often hard to predict which games will have a lasting impact on fans and media. That 2006 Wild Card Weekend adventure -- and its butterfly effect -- certainly qualifies.

On to thoughts from abroad ...

@HarrisonNFL donât understand comparing Brady-Gronk to Rivers-Gates or Romo-Witten. Brady-Gronk has produced 1 Super Bowl ring together and another without Gronk playing while the other two have none? â Craig (@CraigJakes) December 20, 2017

Thanks for checking in, Craig. That comparison, which I made in this week's Power Rankings, was more about how these QB-TE connections are so difficult to stop when they're on -- and how most prolific aerial combos involve receivers like Jerry Rice and Antonio Brown, not tight ends.

For more of my thoughts on this sport of football, well, all of the Week 16 picks are below. As you'll see, a few of the NFC wild-card hopefuls stay relevant for another week, while a few AFC teams harness home playoff games/division titles. Your thoughts are welcome, as always: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Now, let's get to it!

Elliot Harrison went 13-3 on his predictions for Week 15, giving him a record of 143-81 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 16? His picks are below:

Redskins 22 Pick Broncos 20



Research fodder:



Kirk Cousins in 2017: 259.7 passing yards per game, 66.1 completion percentage, 24:9 TD-to-INT ratio, 98.8 passer rating, five 300-yard games.

Broncos QBs in 2017: 204.3 passing yards per game, 58.0 completion percentage, 13:19 TD-to-INT ratio, 68.8 passer rating, one 300-yard game. Perhaps the Broncos ' defense has turned the proverbial corner, having allowed a grand total of 13 points in two straight wins while playing top-shelf football. Unfortunately, the offense is still a bunch of well drinks. Moving the ball on the Colts ' depleted D last week does not project to Brock Osweiler dicing up the Redskins Last Sunday , Washington frustrated and picked off Blaine Gabbert , who, quite frankly, has looked better than Denver's quarterbacks this year. The 'Skins will lose if they can't gain an inch on the ground, like last week (20 carries for 31 yards). @RealJackAndrade provides your hack writer with notes for this column every week. As an ancillary bonus, he tossed out a hot sports take fresh out of the toaster oven: "I've had Kirk going to Denver since last summer and I'm sticking with it." (Yes, apparently he and Cousins are on a first-name basis.) Real Jack provided these numbers to support his logic:259.7 passing yards per game, 66.1 completion percentage, 24:9 TD-to-INT ratio, 98.8 passer rating, five 300-yard games.204.3 passing yards per game, 58.0 completion percentage, 13:19 TD-to-INT ratio, 68.8 passer rating, one 300-yard game.

Rams 30 Pick Titans 20



Fun fact: Los Angeles should go to the air early and often. Dick LeBeau's defense has struggled mightily in pass defense this year despite playing very few premier quarterbacks. Where this D has succeeded is in the red zone, where opponents have often been forced to settle for field goals. That's where the Todd Gurley factor should come into play. Sean McVay's stud tailback has already scored 17 touchdowns and is a certifiable MVP candidate. Jared Goff has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight games. The franchise record is six straight, shared by Kurt Warner (in 2001), Trent Green (2000), Roman Gabriel (1967) and Norm Van Brocklin (1957). I have Van Brocklin's 1957 Topps football card. He's in a sweet passing pose, arm cocked behind his head. Thought you knowing that would add much value to this article.

Chargers 26 Pick Jets 17 must take this game in New Jersey to maintain any chance of reaching the playoffs in Anthony Lynn's debut season as head coach. The Bolts will be coming off an extra day of preparation, given that they played



Fun fact: wide receiver. Alworth > Gordon. The Chargers take this game in New Jersey to maintain any chance of reaching the playoffs in Anthony Lynn's debut season as head coach. The Bolts will be coming off an extra day of preparation, given that they played last Saturday . Might not sound like much, but at this juncture, every player in the NFL is banged up. Weather is always a factor when West Coast teams venture all the way to the East Coast for a game at this time of year, but the Jets simply don't have enough on offense with Bryce Petty running the show. Melvin Gordon is the first Charger since LaDainian Tomlinson to produce at least 1,300 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in consecutive seasons. Lance Alworth, who is somehow underrated (even as a first-ballot Hall of Famer), did it twice in the mid-'60s as a. Alworth > Gordon.

Jaguars 23 Pick 49ers 17 Everyone around the league seems to be buying in on these Jags, and why not? The defense has been nothing short of suffocating to pass offenses this season -- which is precisely what makes this interconference matchup so interesting. Jimmy Garoppolo has built his own legion of believers, having led the 49ers to three straight wins while posting a sterling 98.0 passer rating. He faces the preeminent secondary in the bigs this week. The dude will enter downright legendary status if he torches these guys, too. Maybe Blake Bortles will be the difference. I can't believe I just typed that last line, either. Would you believe he's the only starting quarterback without an interception since Week 12? He's also put up a triple-digit passer rating every time out since Week 13. #Bortlesmania

Cardinals 20 Pick Giants 17 showdown in Arizona? Please share your most random Giants- whose future? That's the question. If New York is to win, the Who knows? You got a better prediction for thisin Arizona? Please share your most random Giants- Cardinals thoughts with me: @HarrisonNFL . Who wins the punting matchup? Who was better, Phil Simms or Neil Lomax? How about Kent Graham with the Giants or Kent Graham with the Cardinals ? Arizona's playing for .500. What are the G-Men playing for? Maybe the future, butfuture? That's the question. If New York is to win, the Giants must apply pressure in the pass rush, and Eli Manning can't miss the kind of open throws that he misfired on late last week . Eli's numbers continue to plummet: After throwing for 277.0 yards per game with 35 touchdowns and a 93.6 passer rating during the 2015 season, his stat line dropped to 251.7/26/86.0 in 2016 and 236.4/18/84.2 this season. Hard to put that all on Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence.

Eagles 34 Pick Raiders 21 alongside exactly the same as then. OK, I'll stop. It's a rematch of a Super Bowl from 37 years ago. Don't worry, you didn't miss much. The Eagles came out flat and the Raiders capped off a week-long party in New Orleans with a three-score victory. The significant thing about that Super Sunday: Oakland won with its backup quarterback, Jim Plunkett. No one is suggesting Derek Carr gets benched. But this Philadelphia team can win with Nick Foles . Whether or not the defense -- which has allowed points in bunches over the last two weeks -- can play winning football Nick Foles is another matter. Jim Schwartz's group was allowing about 18 points per game prior to these recent stutters. Perhaps running the football more -- and shortening the game -- is the answer. Then again, Foles tossed seven touchdown passes in his lone career start against the Raiders , back in 2013. Because that matters. Because these teams arethe same as then. OK, I'll stop.

