NFL Week 15 game picks: Patriots > Steelers; Packers are back!

Playoffs, playoffs, playoffs.

That's the logline of Week 15. Every game on the slate has playoff implications, save for Broncos at Colts, which carries serious draft weight. The other 15 matchups will influence postseason schematics, from major heavyweight bouts (Patriots at Steelers) to the, well, less relevant (Cardinals at Redskins). While it would take some combination of warp drive and the return of the Borg for the Cards to find their way into the playoffs, they can still technically transport their way to a sixth seed. Then there are all the important games in between, from the return of Aaron Rodgers in Carolina to keep the Packers in the mix, to the return of Nick Foles as a starting quarterback for the Eagles in New Jersey. Fun matchups, too, like Cowboys at Raiders, which we don't see often.

Besides the fact that Dallas and Oakland are still alive in the postseason race, their respective histories make this a faceoff of iconic brands. The ironic side of that is that, despite all of the shared success, the Cowboys and Raiders have never shared a Super Bowl field. What really makes that (black) hole in league history fascinating is that each team was in its league/conference championship game in 1967, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1977 and 1980 -- and yet, not once did both franchises advance. That last season Al Davis' Raiders won it all, but Dallas had taken them down in December.

You can read more below about Raiders-Cowboys regular-season history below, as well as how the teams' Sunday affair might play out. You'll also see who else will improve their January prospects this weekend. Your predictions are welcome right now: @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Now, let's get to it!

Elliot Harrison went 10-6 on his predictions for Week 14, giving him a record of 130-78 thus far this season. How will he fare in Week 15? His picks are below:

Ravens 16 Pick Browns 13 last Sunday. In what is sure to be a knuckleball of a game, the Ravens look to keep their playoff aspirations airborne. With an AFC North title out the window, Baltimore will lean on its defense in Cleveland. The overlooked Browns ' defense, meanwhile, could stifle Joe Flacco repeatedly. It really depends on how Cleveland's front seven fares against Alex Collins , who rang up stout numbers (166 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown) for the Ravens Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' unit is sixth in the league in rushing yards allowed and No. 1 in yards per rush allowed. This could be win No. 1 for Cleveland. If not, Baltimore might win out. The Ravens ' remaining opponents (including Cleveland) have a combined record of 8-31.

Redskins 28 Pick Cardinals 23 To hell with evaluating young players, and try to win out. Put another way: This might be the sneaky game of the week.



One final thought on Cousins: It should be noted that he's dealt with injuries on his offensive line, in the backfield and at tight end. Yet, when you look at his ability to create impactful plays juxtaposed with those that are negative, he's been pretty average. Cousins ranks 14th in net-positive-play percentage (the percent of qualifying snaps in which a quarterback produces scores and first downs, minus total turnovers). To give you an idea, While I'm impressed with the manner in which the Cardinals have competed minus their nucleus, the Redskins will get back in the win column this week. Kirk Cousins , surprisingly, still has something to prove as he heads into an offseason full of questions. Last week's loss on the West Coast turned all the attention from the challenge of trying to salvage a winning season to the question of what's next. Arizona has almost zero hope for the postseason, despite being mathematically viable. I expect Bruce Arians to say,, and try to win out. Put another way: This might be the sneaky game of the week.One final thought on Cousins: It should be noted that he's dealt with injuries on his offensive line, in the backfield and at tight end. Yet, when you look at his ability to create impactful plays juxtaposed with those that are negative, he's been pretty average. Cousins ranks 14th in net-positive-play percentage (the percent of qualifying snaps in which a quarterback produces scores and first downs, minus total turnovers). To give you an idea, Blake Bortles and Jameis Winston remain ahead of Cousins on this chart.

Eagles 26 Pick Giants 10 Maybe Nick Foles won't light it up for the Eagles a la Norm Van Brocklin in 1960. I can also tell you that the Sam Huff-led Giants Van Brocklin faced were a totally different animal ... er, giant ... whatever ... than the current New York group. (What is a "giant" anyway? An ogre? Andre the Giant? Jared Lorenzen?) The real question mark in this NFC East contest is not Foles; rather, it's the quarterback on the other sideline. Eli Manning can play better, but multiple drops and little drips from the running game don't provide him much to work with, so the Eagles ' defense wins this deal. It's not like that side of the ball hasn't held up its end of the bargain, as the Eagles are tied for fifth in points allowed and third in takeaways and rank fourth in yards allowed. Most importantly, Philly retains home-field advantage.

49ers 26 Pick Titans 20 but no butt-fumbles for Mariota! Think I'm all butt-fumbled out. The 49ers win again with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, although the newly minted starting quarterback is not the sole reason the Niners are tasting success. The defense has played viably for a month. Over the last three games, the front seven has bottled up the run, allowing a miniscule 80.7 yards per game. That includes shutting down Jordan Howard and Lamar Miller . Thus, Marcus Mariota might have to throw for 300 yards without turning the ball over. He hasn't managed that level of productivity, minus turnovers, all season. Mariota's 10:14 TD-to-INT ratio is the worst among quarterbacks starting 10-plus games with a winning record since Mark Sanchez in 2009, his rookie year (12 touchdowns, 20 interceptions). This is the point where any other writer would typeThink I'm all butt-fumbled out.

Cowboys 28 Pick Raiders 22 The Cowboys meet the Raiders in a classic matchup that features far more preseason history than regular-season history. That's because these two franchises have been playing in August for years. They used to scrimmage in the old days, too. Their first ever matchup that counted came in 1974 on Monday night. Oakland won behind MVP Ken Stabler's two touchdown passes and another from 47-year-old George Blanda. In 1980, Dallas upended the Raiders at their place. That Oakland team wouldn't lose another game all season, including the Super Bowl . In 1983, the 7-0 Cowboys hosted the Raiders at Texas Stadium, losing a wild game 40-38. Al Davis' team would win it all that year, as well. This year's outfit isn't going to the Super Bowl . Before we leave this blurb, remember that this Dallas team is heading into Oakland with a healthy Sean Lee . The Cowboys give up 16.9 points per game with him, 29.3 without him. That's incredible.

