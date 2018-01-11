Top 25 free agents of 2018: Quarterbacks top the board (for now)

Before getting to the preliminary list of the top 25 unrestricted free agents of 2018 below, there are a few disclaimers to cover.

Many of the biggest names won't ever make it to free agency because they'll get a long-term deal or the franchise tag. The trade market -- especially at quarterback -- figures to be more active than ever in a league where fewer teams have real salary-cap issues. There will inevitably also be a few surprise names added to the free-agent pool when teams begin to make roster cuts before the start of the new league year on March 14.

Add that all up and it's safe to expect a much different set of rankings by the time Chris Wesseling and I post our annual Top 101 Free Agents list in late February. The players are ranked below by their ability to impact a team for the next two to three years -- this does not necessarily reflect who will make the most money.

1 Jimmy Garoppolo QB 49ers

Now that Now that 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan had a franchise quarterback fall in their laps, there is no chance they will let Jimmy GQ get away. He seems likely to get the franchise tag as a gateway to a long-term deal, which could make him one of the sport's highest-paid players after only seven career starts.

2 Kirk Cousins QB Redskins Washington GM Bruce Allen will make the first move in answering the biggest question of this offseason: Will the Redskins allow Cousins to reset the QB market as a free agent?

3 Drew Brees QB Saints It's hard to imagine Brees going anywhere after such a successful season in New Orleans, although his contract will be complicated, considering his age (39 on Jan. 15) and legendary franchise status. It's worth noting that Brees found his last protracted contract talks in 2012 " extremely frustrating " before he missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

4 Le'Veon Bell RB Steelers

After loading Bell up with 406 touches in the regular season, it's theoretically possible Pittsburgh will let Bell walk away like the After loading Bell up with 406 touches in the regular season, it's theoretically possible Pittsburgh will let Bell walk away like the Cowboys did with DeMarco Murray a few years back. Tagging Bell again at the price of $14.54 million makes more sense.

5 Demarcus Lawrence DE Cowboys

The 25-year-old timed his career season just right. There's no chance the The 25-year-old timed his career season just right. There's no chance the Cowboys will allow the breakout pass rusher to leave, so a franchise tag appears likely here.

6 Allen Robinson WR Jaguars

He's coming off a torn ACL, but Robinson had already established himself as one of the best young receivers in football before the injury. After spending so much money on their defense, it would make no sense for the He's coming off a torn ACL, but Robinson had already established himself as one of the best young receivers in football before the injury. After spending so much money on their defense, it would make no sense for the Jaguars to let an offensive cornerstone get away.

7 Teddy Bridgewater QB Vikings

The Minnesota front office knows so much more than any other team about Bridgewater's skill set, makeup and health. That's why a short-term deal to stay in Minnesota makes the most sense for a player who still has the high ceiling of a franchise quarterback, but who carries plenty of risk, too.

8 Sheldon Richardson DT Seahawks Seattle gave up a second-round pick to acquire Richardson in a win-now move . It will be telling to see if the Seahawks try to keep him after a good, not great, season. It's a little worrisome that Richardson's best play came way back in 2014.

9 Ezekiel Ansah DE Lions

He would have been better off hitting free agency before two injury-plagued years, but Ansah is still a strong every-down starter at a position with few quality options in free agency.

11 Sammy Watkins WR Rams

For all the potential here, Watkins has only produced 1,023 yards over the last two years combined. For all the potential here, Watkins has only produced 1,023 yards over the last two years combined. Jared Goff looked to Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp more often than he did to Watkins, but the Rams might use the franchise tag on the 24-year-old to see if they can get more out of him after a full offseason of work.

12 Lamarcus Joyner DB Rams

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips knew just how to maximize Joyner as a safety/cornerback hybrid who loves to hit and can cover the slot. There are a lot of teams looking for a player just like Joyner, and the Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips knew just how to maximize Joyner as a safety/cornerback hybrid who loves to hit and can cover the slot. There are a lot of teams looking for a player just like Joyner, and the Rams have a long to-do list this offseason. Speaking of which ...

13 Trumaine Johnson CB Rams

The best cornerback on one of the best teams in football often traveled with the opposition's best receiver. Johnson is just the type of quality starter/sub- The best cornerback on one of the best teams in football often traveled with the opposition's best receiver. Johnson is just the type of quality starter/sub- Pro Bowl player who often gets paid like a superstar in free agency.

14 Case Keenum QB Vikings

Keenum was available for nearly a month during free agency last year, settling for a $2 million deal to be Keenum was available for nearly a month during free agency last year, settling for a $2 million deal to be Sam Bradford 's backup in Minnesota. Now he's set to make life-changing money as a starting quarterback, whether it's with the Vikings or elsewhere.

15 Malcolm Butler CB Patriots

A hanging contract situation and the arrival of A hanging contract situation and the arrival of Stephon Gilmore has loomed over Butler's worst season as a starter, but he still plays the position with rare tenacity. It sure looks like Bill Belichick will let Butler's storybook career go elsewhere.

16 Dontari Poe DT Falcons

Unhappy with the offers in last year's market, Poe settled for a one-year "prove-it" deal. He proved he's a quality rotational player, but probably not worth the top-notch deal he's looking for.

17 Dion Lewis RB Patriots

He was one of the five best running backs in football in December, showing surprising power and rare ability to make defenders miss every snap. Durability questions, however, make him a risky bet.

18 Justin Pugh G Giants

Rock-solid starting guards with the flexibility to play tackle make a lot of money in free agency.

19 Nate Solder T Patriots

Tom Brady 's blindside protector is probably a league-average starting left tackle, which will be worth plenty to some. His leadership and athleticism are both plusses, but the Patriots may not want to give him big money entering his age-30 season.

20 Sam Bradford QB Vikings

This is a cop-out ranking, either way. Too optimistic about Bradford's health or a little low, considering the value of a league-average starting quarterback. No one seems to know if his knees can withstand the rigors of another full season.

21 Star Lotulelei DT Panthers

He hasn't quite lived up to his billing as a dominant run-stuffer, but there are only so many humans his size with his playing experience.

22 Bashaud Breeland CB Redskins

Breeland is not as steady as teams want a No. 1 cornerback to be, but his top-end ability will tempt some team to spend big money.

23 Morgan Burnett S Packers

A reliable starting safety whose value often was best seen when he was out of the lineup for Green Bay.

24 Carlos Hyde RB 49ers

Creative and versatile as a runner and receiver, it's not a great sign that Hyde was so uneven under Creative and versatile as a runner and receiver, it's not a great sign that Hyde was so uneven under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

25 Tyler Eifert TE Bengals

One of the best young tight ends in football when healthy, Eifert has only been able to line up for 24 games over the last four seasons.

Notable omissions (in alphabetical order):

Nigel Bradham, LB, Eagles

Vontae Davis, CB, free agent

Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks

Brent Grimes, CB, Buccaneers

Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars

Jordan Matthews, WR, Bills

Jerick McKinnon, RB, Vikings

Julius Peppers, DE, Panthers

Terrelle Pryor, WR, Redskins

Eric Reid, S, 49ers

Weston Richburg, C, Giants

Kenny Vaccaro, S, Saints

Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens