Texans peg Bills exec Brian Gaine for general manager

Brian Gaine is returning to Houston.

The Texans are expected to hire Gaine as their next general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Gaine joined the Buffalo Bills this offseason as vice president of player personnel after manning that position in Houston for two seasons.

Gaine had previously interviewed for GM openings with the 49ers, Eagles, Bears, Jets and Bills.

The "favorite all along" to win the Texans job, Gaine replaces Rick Smith, who took a leave of absence immediately following the close of the 2017 season to tend to his wife, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Smith became the league's youngest GM in 2006 and led Houston to four AFC South titles.

In 2014, Smith hired Gaine as Houston's director of pro personnel, and via a detour through Western New York, Gaine will return to the Texans as Smith's successor.