NOLA paper declares Saints as Panthers' new owner

The NFC South remains a realm not recommended for the thin of skin, the weak of heart, and the vulnerable of disposition.

The New Orleans Saints knocked the Carolina Panthers out of the NFL postseason on Sunday with a 31-26 win at the Superdome. The victory completed a clean sweep for the Saints, who also defeated the rival Panthers in both their regular season matchups. The editors at the The Times-Picayune -- New Orleans' paper of record -- could not help but dance on the grave of a vanquished foe.

The headline is a reference, of course, to the Panthers' unsettled management structure following the announcement that Jerry Richardson is in the process of selling the team he founded in 1995. Bonus points to the editors for squeezing "hapless" into the subhead, a fine descriptor when you're in the mood to twist the dagger.

I'm telling you, Who Dat Nation is savage. You may recall the "Young and the Ringless" Mardi Gras float that went viral in the days after the Falcons blew their huge Super Bowl LI lead against the Patriots. And that came after the third consecutive 7-9 finish for the Saints! The people of New Orleans are not dissimilar to the Joker in The Dark Knight. Some fanbases aren't looking for anything logical. They can't be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some people just want to watch the world burn.

One can only imagine what would happen if the Saints end up hosting the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game in two weeks. That feels like it could turn into an actual war. The NFC South is a good and fun football division.