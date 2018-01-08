Bill Belichick 'absolutely' will coach Patriots in 2018

Those hoping Bill Belichick's days in New England will end after the playoffs can shut down the rumor mill.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Patriots head coach thwarted talk he might want out of New England.

Asked if he would be the Pats coach in 2018, Belichick responded: "Absolutely."

He added: "Right now my interest is trying to do the best I can for our football team to get ready for Saturday night against Tennessee."

The Patriots host the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Rumors of Belichick trying to force his way out of New England swirled following an ESPN report last week, citing unnamed sources, detailed possible discord between the coach, quarterback Tom Brady and owner Bob Kraft. The team released a statement saying there was no strife among the franchise's main trio.

Belichick's succinct response that he will be on the Patriots sideline in 2018 mirrors with what Kraft told The MMQB over the weekend.