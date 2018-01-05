NFL clears Tramaine Brock of violating conduct policy

Minnesota Vikings defensive back Tramaine Brock was cleared of violating the NFL's personal conduct policy in connection to his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence in April, a league spokesman told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday.

An investigation conducted by the NFL concluded there was insufficient evidence to support a finding that Brock engaged in any activity that violated the policy, the spokesman told Rapoport.

Brock was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence in Santa Clara, California, on April 6 and was released by the San Francisco 49ers the next day. The charges were later dropped. After signing with the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason, he was traded to the Vikings before the start of the season.

Brock has appeared in 11 games this season for Minnesota, recording eight tackles.