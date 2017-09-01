Seahawks ship Tramaine Brock to Vikings for draft pick

The Seattle Seahawks' busy day of dabbling in the NFL trade market included parting ways with one of their newest players.

Hours after the team's bold move to acquire Sheldon Richardson from the New York Jets, the Seahawks shipped cornerback Tramaine Brock to the Minnesota Vikings for a seventh-round pick, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The deal comes 15 days after the Seahawks signed Brock to a one-year contract after a felony domestic violence case against the 28-year-old was dismissed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office earlier this month. The incident, however, remains under NFL investigation, Garafolo reported.

Brock spent his first seven seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He was released after his April arrest.

In Brock, the Vikings are getting a player capable of starting at corner across from Xavier Rhodes. The veteran started 31 games the past two seasons in San Francisco, compiling 112 tackles, 25 passes defended and four interceptions. Pro Football Focus graded Brock as its No. 16 corner last season.

For the Seahawks, shipping away Brock means the team are set to commit to Jeremy Lane and his $4 million salary at corner, Rapoport reported. The Seahawks have been searching for a corner to play opposite Richard Sherman. Brock was considered the best choice to fill that spot until Friday.