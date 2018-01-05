LeSean McCoy questionable for Bills' game vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills are expected to have their star running back on the field for their first playoff game in nearly two decades Sunday.

While the team officially listed LeSean McCoy (ankle) as questionable for its tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the belief is the tailback will play.

McCoy, who suffered a sprained ankle in the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins last weekend, told media at his locker Thursday that he hoped the injury would heal enough for him to be effective when the team kicks off at 1:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

"We'll see. We'll see," McCoy told reporters. "I don't want to make any promises. My teammates have been asking me the same questions. I don't want to lie them. Because people that know me, they know I want to be out there. But I've been in a situation like this before here, and played on a bad ankle, bad foot -- actually a bad hamstring -- and I didn't do well at all. And it kind of hurt us. And I don't want to be in the same situation."

McCoy leads the Bills in catches (59), rushing yards (1,138) and total touchdowns (8) this season.