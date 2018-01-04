LeSean McCoy: Ankle injury 'wasn't as bad as I thought'

The good news on LeSean McCoy's injured ankle?

"It wasn't as bad as I thought," the Buffalo Bills running back told reporters Thursday.

The bad news on the Bills' offensive star's ailment?

"But I got a lot more room for improvement, especially for where I want to be at," he said.

McCoy spoke to media at his locker sounding like a player legitimately torn on his status for the Bills' Sunday playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He's out of his protective boot and walking around "without any pain" now. The issue, he said, is the dynamic way he carries the football.

"I know my body, I know myself," McCoy said. "Especially the way I play, it's more cutting than running. So, just trying to get better."

McCoy suffered the ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He needed a cart to leave the field.

He did some stretching during Thursday's workout, but left shortly after. Both he and coach Sean McDermott like the way things have come since the weekend, but they both know these next few days of rest and rehab will be critical for determining McCoy's availability for the Bills' first playoff game since Jan. 2000.

"It is encouraging," McDermott said, via the team's official website. "We'll just see how he does. I think we're moving in the right direction. Will we be able to get there in time? We'll see."

Added McCoy: "We'll see. We'll see. I don't want to make any promises. My teammates have been asking me the same questions. I don't want to lie them. Because people that know me, they know I want to be out there. But I've been in a situation like this before here, and played on a bad ankle, bad foot -- actually a bad hamstring -- and I didn't do well at all. And it kind of hurt us. And I don't want to be in the same situation."