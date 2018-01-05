Injuries: Jags list Marqise Lee, Yeldon as questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee is on pace to return for a Wild Card battle versus the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Doug Marrone said Friday that Lee and running back T.J. Yeldon (illness) are listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt.

Lee made progress, participating in practice on Friday, after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. Marrone added Lee looked better than expected, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Lee's progress meshes with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's report earlier this week that the wideout is expected to play Sunday.

The return of the wideout would be a big boon for Blake Bortles after the quarterback struggled without Lee the past two weeks.

Here are other injury notes we're tracking Friday:

1. The Buffalo Bills officially listed LeSean McCoy (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though, per Rapoport, the belief is the running back will play.