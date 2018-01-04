Gase calls Jarvis Landry's ejection 'embarrassing'

Dolphins coach Adam Gase made it clear on Wednesday that Ryan Tannehill would remain Miami's starting signal-caller in 2018.

Whether Jarvis Landry will be around to catch passes from the quarterback is another question.

Gase offered a biting critique of the receiver after he was ejected from the season finale against Buffalo along with teammate Kenyan Drake.

"This last game was probably the pinnacle of what I've ever seen with him during a game," Gase said of Landry, per The Associated Press. "I don't think I've ever seen it get to a level where it was extremely bad. But the last game was about as embarrassing as I've seen in a long time. It was something we can't have happen."

Set to become a free agent this offseason, Landry was a primary instigator in a brawl that unfolded with Miami down 22-9 in a tilt they ultimately lost 22-16. Landry later explained that he was defending himself, but game officials saw it differently. So did Gase.

"We're going on our last drive, and two of our best players on offense aren't in there," Gase said. "That was very frustrating to watch. We need way better control from our best players in the heat of the moment."

Not a good look for Landry, but he also helped the Dolphins with 112 catches this season. His handwork amounted to just 987 yards, though, which works out to an unusually low 8.8 yards per grab.

Landry's fate with the Dolphins is up in the air, but he hardly left a good impression with his coach in the final minutes of an ugly season for Miami.