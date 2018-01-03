Gase calls Ryan Tannehill Dolphins' starting QB in 2018

Are the Miami Dolphins planning to reboot the machine under center?

It doesn't sound like it.

Meeting with reporters Wednesday, coach Adam Gase went out of his way to back veteran Ryan Tannehill, saying, per The Miami Herald: "I see him as our starting quarterback" in 2018.

Gase added that Tannehill is on pace to participate in spring workouts, saying the 29-year-old passer "will probably be stronger than he's ever been" after suffering a season-ending knee injury in training camp.

Gase strongly hinted that veteran Jay Cutler would not have a role with the club in 2018, which comes as little surprise.

Miami's disappointing 6-10 campaign was forcefully thrown off track by Tannehill's setback -- his second knee injury in less than a year -- but the Dolphins aren't planning for a quarterback competition.

"It is what it is. Get him back next year and we'll have a full slate with the spring, training camp, preseason," Gase said of Tannehill. "There was nothing we could do once he got injured. We made the adjustments we had to make."

It's notable because Miami holds the No. 11 pick in a springtime draft littered with quarterback prospects. Meanwhile, Tannehill's $17.5 million salary for 2018 isn't guaranteed until March.

A parting of ways is feasible, but Gase sees Tannehill as a key piece of the puzzle -- not a guy about to lose his job.