Injuries: Jaguars believe Marqise Lee will play vs. Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be getting a key target for Blake Bortles back for Sunday's playoff tilt versus the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the belief is receiver Marqise Lee will play this week after missing the past two games with an ankle injury, per a source informed of the situation.

Lee sat out of practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The fourth-year pro was morphing into a playmaking target for Bortles before suffering the ankle injury in Week 15. Lee averaged 5.3 catches per game, for 339 yards and three touchdowns over his past six full games. He still led the Jags with 56 receptions on the season despite missing the past fortnight.

The 26-year-old pro displays an ability to fight for the ball at the catch-point, giving Bortles someone he can trust in tight quarters, and has feasted on crossing routes this season.

Once dubbed "the albino tiger" by a former offensive coordinator for his inability to stay healthy, Lee's return will be a big boon for a quarterback who struggled without him on the field.

Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon also missed practice on Thursday due to an illness.

Here are other injuries we're tracking on Thursday:

1. Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) took part in stretching on Thursday but exited practice shortly thereafter. Coach Sean McDermott told reporters that was planned, adding, "I think we're headed in the right direction. Will we be able to get there in time? We'll see."

2. Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (knee) didn't practice again on Thursday and has been ruled out. Derrick Henry will get the start on Saturday. Murray, who suffered the injury during Week 16 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Rams, also sat out of practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

3. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (shoulder) and tackle Matt Kalil (illness) did not participate in practice Thursday. Guard Trai Turner was a full participant in practice but remains in concussion protocol.

4. Sean McVay said Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (Achilles) will start Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

5. The Atlanta Falcons are fully healthy for their Wild Card Weekend clash with the Rams. Running back Devonta Freeman (knee) was limited in practice Thursday and is listed as questionable.