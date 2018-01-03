Jaguars donate 1,000 playoff tickets to refugees

The hottest ticket of Wild Card Weekend is Sunday's Bills-Jaguars game at EverBank Field in Jacksonville. Both fan bases have been waiting for this moment for a while -- since 2007 for Sacksonville fans, and since 1999 for Bills Mafia.

In addition to fans who bought tickets, there will also be 1,000 refugees who were displaced by Hurricane Irma in attendance.

The #Jaguars are donating 1,000 tickets for Sunday's playoff game to refugees from around the world who have settled in Northeast Florida and to Puerto Ricans and their families displaced by Hurricane Irma. â Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) January 3, 2018

Last year, Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc over Florida and the Caribbean from August 30 to September 16. The Category 5 storm caused 134 fatalities and had a direct impact on Jacksonville, where 500 families were displaced.

"The Jaguars' first home playoff appearance in very long time [1999] is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home," Jags owner Shahid Khan told Jaguars.com.

Khan said the gesture was made to give those affected by the Hurricane an escape from the turbulence they've faced over the last few months.

"Hopefully the experience on Sunday will give our guests a well-deserved break from what can be severe challenges in their daily lives," said Khan. "If we can give them a victory on the field, it will make for a perfect day."

With this kind gesture, and the Bills Mafia donating over $100,000 to charity, football fans have a couple more reasons to celebrate these teams ending their playoff droughts.