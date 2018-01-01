Thankful Bills fans donate $37,000 to Andy Dalton’s charity

New year, new Bills.
Buffalo clinched their first playoff appearance since 1999 with their 22-16 victory over the Dolphins. However, it wouldn't have been possible without subsequent help from the Cincinnati Bengals. On 4th-and-12, with less than a minute left, Andy Dalton connected with Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on a 49-yard touchdown pass to give Cincy a 31-27 over Baltimore.
Crushed playoff dreams for the Ravens meant the end of a nearly two-decade-long drought for the Bills. Buffalo fans are not only rejoicing, but thanking Dalton for his game-winning drive by donating thousands to his charity.
Bills fans, you're amazing.â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018
After @andydalton14's last minute heroics, more than 150 of you have donated $3,250+ to Andy Dalton's @ajdfoundation to thank him.
If you'd like to join in on the fun, you can donate at https://t.co/5dPjoitL0Q!
According to the foundation's site, Andy, and his wife, Jordan, created the charity to âprovide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.â
Thanks to the generosity of Bills Mafia and the power of social media, $57,000 has been raised so far.
In the 24 hours since the 1st donation came in, over 2500 donors and just over $57,000 and counting! Last update for the night! I will update tomorrow. We canât thank yâall enough!â Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018
The Bills end the longest playoff drought in professional American sports, kids in need get assistance from elated Buffalo fans, and we all got a heartwarming story. Quite the start to 2018 for all parties involved.