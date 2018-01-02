Todd Haley hurt in fall, should return to Steelers soon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that offensive coordinator Todd Haley was injured in a fall following their season-ending win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The team expects Haley to return to the Steelers' facility this week in advance of Pittsburgh's Divisional Round game next weekend.

Haley has been Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator since 2012 and is among 23 assistant coaches reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero to draw interest this month from teams with coaching vacancies.