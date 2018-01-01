Injuries: LeSean McCoy (ankle) could play against Jags

LeSean McCoy will battle to get ready for the Buffalo Bills first playoff game of since Jan. 8, 2000.

The running back was carted off in the third quarter of the Week 17 win over the Miami Dolphins with a sprained ankle.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that McCoy has a chance to play in Sunday's playoff game, but would likely be gimpy and not be 100 percent if he's able to give it a go.

The 29-year-old running back will get round-the-clock treatment on the ankle injury in hopes to get on the field Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Rapoport noted that playing in the Sunday game -- as opposed to the Saturday matchup -- helps McCoy's chances of returning for the postseason.

Here are other injuries we're tracking Monday:

1. Rapoport reports Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton, who is considered a top backup quarterback target for free agency, has been playing without an ACL for years. Stanton, however, is not expected to undergo surgery to repair the knee, Rapoport adds.