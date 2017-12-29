Injuries: Tyron Smith, Orlando Scandrick heading to IR

The Dallas Cowboys are shutting down offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Orlando Scandrick before the final game of the season.

The Cowboys are planning to move Smith and Scandrick to injured reserve, a source informed of the moves told NFL Network's Jane Slater.

The second half of Smith's season has been hampered by knee, back, groin and hip injuries. His right knee injury is landing him on IR after it limited him to three games in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Scandrick has sat out the last three games with two transverse process fractures in his back.

The Cowboys play on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on Friday:

1. Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, who posted on Instagram that he had knee surgery (ligament reconstruction) Friday, faces a six-month recovery, per a source informed of the situation.