Bill Belichick mum on Patriots signing James Harrison

The New England Patriots signed Pittsburgh Steelers franchise sack leader James Harrison on Tuesday. With Bill Belichick meeting the media Wednesday morning, inquiries into the acquisition were obvious.

While it wasn't at "On to Cincinnati" level, Belichick clearly had no interest in providing insight into how the Patriots plan to use the 39-year-old defender.

Below is a transcript of the back-and-forth:

How would you describe James Harrison's playing style?

"He's played outside linebacker for the Steelers. We'll see how it goes."

Is there carryover from what they asked him to do and what he could do for your team?

"Yeah, I don't know. We'll start working with him and see how it goes."

What are your thoughts on his career?

"Good."

How much of a factor did his experience in big games play a role in the decision to sign him?

"Yeah, we can't control any of that."

You guys have a lot of experience playing against him. Is the process different when bringing in a guy like that as opposed to someone with less experience?

"Every player is different."

Do you put any stock into the fact that he could provide valuable intelligence given his familiarity with the Steelers and their system?

"Well, we're playing the Jets this week. I don't really know what that has to do with it. Maybe I'm missing something. I don't know."

What about looking ahead to any possible matchups in the playoffs?

"Well, we play the Jets this week."

Good job, good effort, Boston Media.