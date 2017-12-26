James Harrison visiting with New England Patriots

James Harrison is meeting with the enemy.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is visiting the New England Patriots on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Harrison went unclaimed on waivers after being cut by the Steelers on Saturday.

Garafolo added that the Patriots decided not to put a waiver claim on Harrison in order get a look at the 39-year-old before any potential signing, which could happen late Tuesday or Wednesday.

The two-time All-Pro played just 38 snaps over five games with Pittsburgh this season. Harrison did not play in the Week 15 matchup versus the Patriots.

The Steelers' franchise sack leader landing in New England for a playoff run would provide another storyline for a potential rematch in the AFC Championship Game.