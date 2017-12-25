NFL players react to DeAndre Hopkins miracle TD catch

Move over, Antonio Brown. DeAndre Hopkins' Christmas Day Miracle Catch might just be the best we've seen this year.

Early in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Steelers, Hopkins put the Houston Texans on the scoreboard with an amazing one-handed grab that simply needs to be seen to be believed. Too bad the catch came with the Texans trailing by more than two dozen points prior to a 34-6 loss. Still, it'll at least give the Texans' home crowd a "I was there" Christmas memory.

Naturally, Hopkins' NFL brethren were impressed by Hopkins otherworldly reception:

Hopkins ï¿½ï¿½ â carl lawson (@carllawson55) December 25, 2017

Wowwww Hop wow! Catch of the year?! â Strizzy (@JaelenStrong) December 25, 2017

D Hopï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Brandon Bostick (@Bostick11) December 25, 2017

My goodness @DeAndreHopkins chill out ! â The Bishop (@JoshHarris25) December 25, 2017

What a catch! â AJ Bouye (@AJBOUYE21) December 25, 2017

Nuke! Wow. Just wow! â Chris Ogbonnaya (@ChrisOgbonnaya) December 25, 2017