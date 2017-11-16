Social media reacts to Antonio Brown's amazing catch

Antonio Brown once again proved why his otherworldly ability to catch a football has made him one of the greatest wide receivers among the current generation of NFL players.
Brown's third touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday likely will go down as the most insane catch of the 2017 season. He managed to catch a 10-yard touchdown pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on a one-handed grab, using his helmet and shoulder to latch onto the ball in a mind-boggling way that must be seen to be believed.
The touchdown, which came early in the fourth quarter, helped the Steelers take a commanding 37-17 lead. The Steelers went on to win, 40-17.
"Man, I was just in the moment," Brown said about the spectacular catch. "Right before the catch, Ben put it in the outside shoulder, and I was able to adjust."
Brown finished with 144 yards and the three touchdowns on 10 catches. He's the first receiver to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season -- his fifth consecutive season over 1,000 yards.
The social media world quickly paid homage to Brown's amazing catch:
Unreal, @AB84.#TENvsPIT pic.twitter.com/tvViRfwUYpâ NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2017
JUST SAYIN! I just voted for @AB84 in the @NFL #ProBowlVote. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 17, 2017
Tap below to get your vote in! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½https://t.co/PwmyAyFM4l
Thereâs nothing you can do about thatâ Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 17, 2017
@AB84 out here playing madden ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Greg Jenkins (@GJenk10) November 17, 2017
Was that a helmet catch???!!!! This man @AB84 is a legend. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/iwtOQqnLUyâ Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 17, 2017
People playing against @AB84 on Fantasy this week..... pic.twitter.com/AesC1fKJnNâ Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 17, 2017
Can the discussion over now? Best WR in the league by far. Not even close. @AB84â The Bishop (@JoshHarris25) November 17, 2017
Bro @AB84 ewâ Dorin Dickerson (@scorindorin) November 17, 2017
WOW ï¿½ï¿½ @AB84 the truth!!â Devin Smith (@dsmithosu) November 17, 2017
@AB84 Paint talk! Goat kinda performance tonight !â STEDMAN BAILEY SR (@iamSB3) November 17, 2017
#AntonioBrown: âHelloââ Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 17, 2017
Operator: Howâs business?
AB: Booming! #TNF #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/xJ3LXNJAog
Antonio Brown is INCREDIBLE! #TNF #SteelersNation #Titansâ Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 17, 2017
@AB84 is literally unstoppable smh thatâs ridiculously unfair ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) November 17, 2017
View all comments