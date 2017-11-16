Social media reacts to Antonio Brown's amazing catch

Antonio Brown once again proved why his otherworldly ability to catch a football has made him one of the greatest wide receivers among the current generation of NFL players.

Brown's third touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday likely will go down as the most insane catch of the 2017 season. He managed to catch a 10-yard touchdown pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on a one-handed grab, using his helmet and shoulder to latch onto the ball in a mind-boggling way that must be seen to be believed.

The touchdown, which came early in the fourth quarter, helped the Steelers take a commanding 37-17 lead. The Steelers went on to win, 40-17.

"Man, I was just in the moment," Brown said about the spectacular catch. "Right before the catch, Ben put it in the outside shoulder, and I was able to adjust."

Brown finished with 144 yards and the three touchdowns on 10 catches. He's the first receiver to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this season -- his fifth consecutive season over 1,000 yards.

The social media world quickly paid homage to Brown's amazing catch:

Thereâs nothing you can do about that â Davante Adams (@tae15adams) November 17, 2017

Can the discussion over now? Best WR in the league by far. Not even close. @AB84 â The Bishop (@JoshHarris25) November 17, 2017