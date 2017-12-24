Sam Ficken struggling in his Rams kicking debut

The Sam Ficken era is off to an inauspicious start.

Ficken, signed by the Rams after NFL point leader Greg Zuerlein was sent to injured reserve with a back injury this week, missed a field goal and an extra point attempt in the first half of Sunday's matchup against the Titans in Nashville.

Rams coach Sean McVay wasn't showing a ton of faith in Ficken even before he started missing kicks. On their first possession, the Rams opted to send punter Johnny Hekker on the field rather than attempt a 49-yard field goal. Los Angeles called a fake and Hekker heaved a deep pass on 4th-and-10 that fell incomplete.

Ficken's first field field goal attempt struck the right upright from 36 yards out. He successfully converted a PAT after Todd Gurley's 80-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. You can assume the Rams will be conservative in their kicking game for the rest of the afternoon.

Ficken was working at a Connecticut brokerage firm when the Rams rang about their suddenly vacant place kicker gig. Let's hope the firm didn't give away his desk. The 10-4 Rams can clinch the NFC West with a win.