Rams' Greg Zuerlein out for season with herniated disc

The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to clinch their first playoff spot in 13 years this weekend. If they do, they'll have to make it through the postseason without one of the best kickers in the league.

The team placed Pro Bowl kicker Greg Zuerlein on injured reserve with a herniated disc, NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported on Wednesday. The Rams signed Sam Ficken to be his replacement. The team later made the move official.

This is huge blow to the Rams' offense. Zuerlein ranks first in field goals made this season with 38 and ranks first in PATs made with 44.

Los Angeles can clinch the NFC West with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. If they do not win this week, they can still clinch a playoff berth with either a Seahawks loss or losses by the Lions, Panthers, and Falcons.

The Rams have not made the playoffs since 2004. Now they will have to overcome not having a clutch kicker when they'll need one the most.