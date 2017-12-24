Notable injuries we're tracking from Sunday's games

Here are some injuries we're tracking Sunday in Week 16 of the 2017 NFL season:

1. Bengals running back Joe Mixon is questionable to return against the Lions with an ankle injury. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been downgraded to out with a right shoulder injury. Linebacker Jordan Evans suffered a head injury and has been declared out. Safety Shawn Williams is being evaluated for a concussion. His return is doubtful.

2. Redskins defensive lineman Ziggy Hood (elbow) has been downgraded to out against the Broncos. Wideout Robert Davis has also been downgraded to out with concussion.

3. Buffalo Bills running back Travaris Cadet was carted off the field with an apparent injury during the first half vs. the Patriots.

4. New York Jets defensive tackle Leonard Williams (back) is questionable to return against the Chargers. Right tackle Brandon Shell is being evaluated for a head injury. He will not return.

5. Rams safety Marqui Christian has a shoulder injury and is questionable to return against the Titans.

6. Saints left tackle Terron Armstead has a thigh injury and is questionable to return against the Falcons.

7. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, who's been battling back and knee injuries, is officially active against the Seattle Seahawks. Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back) is expected to be out.

8. Arizona Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams, dealing with quadricep and rib injuries, is expected to play versus the New York Giants.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) is not expected to play today versus the San Francisco 49ers.

10. Bears offensive tackle Bobby Massie (knee) is questionable to return against the Browns.

11. Chiefs running back Akeem Hunt is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

12. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (ankle) is questionable to return vs. Jets.