DeMarco Murray to undergo MRI on injured knee

The Tennessee Titans dropped a close game on Sunday. They might have suffered an even bigger loss during the contest.

Running back DeMarco Murray suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Tennessee's 27-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and needed help off the field and to the locker room. He did not return to the game, and Titans coach Mike Mularkey told reporters after the game Murray will undergo an MRI. He added that the injury "didn't look good."

Murray has been the lead back in a two-headed attack, with second-year back Derrick Henry serving as the complementary runner. The veteran has had an underwhelming season, cracking 100 yards just once, logging 115 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 win over Jacksonville. He's rushed for 611 yards and five touchdowns on the year.

The potential loss of Murray, who scored a touchdown Sunday, isn't crushing, but it isn't minimal. Though the veteran continued to get the majority of the carries, it's been apparent for quite some time now that Henry is Tennessee's better back. We'll see if he gets those carries out of necessity next week.