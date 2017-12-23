Michael Thomas (hamstring) questionable vs. Falcons

One day ahead of their biggest game of the season, the New Orleans Saints added their star wideout to the injury report.

Second-year receiver Michael Thomas is questionable to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after being added to the report Saturday with a hamstring injury.

Aside from Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, Thomas is New Orleans' most indispensable offensive weapon. Thomas is only the second receiver to start his career with back-to-back seasons of 90-plus receptions and 1,000-plus yards (Odell Beckham). He's also a Falcons killer. Thomas has averged at least seven receptions, 70 receiving yards and a TD in three career games against Atalnta.

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring Saturday:

1. Tom Savage's season is officially over. The Houston Texans placed the quarterback on injured reserve on Saturday. Savage had sat out the previous game with a concussion. T.J. Yates will continue to start under center for the final two games.

2. Denver Broncos wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Cody Latimer (thigh) did not travel with the team to Washington and have been downgraded to out against the Redskins.

3. The Seattle Seahawks activated cornerback DeShawn Shead off of the physically unable to perform list.

4. Oakland Raiders wide rceiver Amari Cooper (ankle), center Rodney Hudson (ankle/illness) and linebacker Bruce Irvin (concussion) were all listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. (ankle) was ruled out.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster (concussion) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) are questionable to play against the Texans.

6. The Washington Redskins placed running back LeShun Daniels (hand) on IR and promoted running back Kenny Hilliard to active roster.