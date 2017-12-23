Texans place QB Tom Savage (concussion) on IR

Tom Savage's season is officially over.

The Houston Texans placed the quarterback on injured reserve on Saturday. Savage had sat out the previous game with a concussion. T.J. Yates will continue to start under center for the final two games.

Savage exited Houston's Week 14 loss to San Francisco following a crushing blow by 49ers edge rusher Elvis Dumervil, which left Savage shaking on the ground. The quarterback briefly returned to the field before leaving for good. The league has since initiated a joint investigation with the NFL Players Association into the handling of Savage's concussion.

Savage began the 2017 season as Houston's starter before being benched midway through the Texans' season opener for rookie QB Deshaun Watson. When Watson suffered a season-ending ACL injury, Savage assumed the reins for the next six games.

Savage finished the season with a 56.1 completion percentage, 1,412 passing yards, five passing TDs and six interceptions.