Twenty-five things to know about Week 16 injuries

Julio is good to go.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver will play against the New Orleans Saints this week. Jones is dealing with ankle and thumb injuries.

Jones was limited in practice Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday.

In Atlanta's Week 14 win over the Saints, Jones hauled in five catches on 11 targets for 98 yards.

Jones is third in the league with 1,215 receiving yards on the year, but this is the first season since 2012 that he is averaging fewer than 100 receiving yards.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking Friday heading into this weekend's games:

1. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin continues to deal with a nagging knee injury, and it remains to be seen if he'll play in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Benjamin is listed as questionable for the game and was limited in Friday's practice session. Benjamin was a limited participant in practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Cornerback E.J. Gaines (knee) and defensive tackle Kyle Williams (groin) are also questionable.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) is questionable to play against the San Francisco 49ers, while Marqise Lee (ankle) will not play.

3. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (knee) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness) is active.

4. Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano ruled receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle), offensive lineman Denzelle Good (knee), tight end Brandon Williams (concussion) and defensive back Rashaan Melvin (hand) out for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

5. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mackensie Alexander (rib), offensive tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) and safety Andrew Sendejo (ankle) are questionable for Saturday against the Packers.

6. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said wide receiver Davante Adams won't play Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings because of the concussion he suffered last week against the Carolina Panthers. Cornerback Davon House (shoulder/back) will try to play this week after returning to practice Wednesday. He is questionable for the game.

Linebacker Nick Perry (ankle, shoulder) is doubtful to play and guard Jahri Evans (knee) and linebacker Clay Matthews (hamstring) are questionable.

7. The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback LeShaun Sims on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday's practice.

8. Carolina Panthers wideouts Devin Funchess (shoulder) and Russell Shepard (shoulder), linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot), guard Tyler Larsen (foot) and defensive end Mario Addison (hip) are questionable to play against Tampa Bay.

9. New York Jets right guard Brian Winters (abdomen) will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers. Running backs Matt Forte (knee) and Elijah McGuire (illness) and center Wesley Johnson (hip) are all questionable, while defensive lineman Leonard Williams (concussion) is expected to play.

10. Washington Redskins linebackers Ryan Anderson (knee) and Zach Brown (Achilles/toe/hamstring) will not play against the Denver Broncos. Washington will place left tackle Trent Williams (knee) on season-ending injured reserve.

11. Chicago Bears guard Josh Sitton (ankle) is doubtful to play against the Cleveland Browns, while tight end Adam Shaheen (chest), tackle Tom Compton (concussion) and defensive back Chris Prosinski (concussion) are questionable.

12. New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is dealing with a broken finger on his right hand, NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported. However, JPP will continue to play out the season and will heal after the year is over.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (ankle) and defensive end Robert Ayers (shoulder) will not play against the Panthers. Tight end Cameron Brate (hip/knee), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps) are questionable.

14. Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (ankle) is questionable to play against the Los Angeles Rams, despite sitting out practice all week. Fellow corner LeShaun Sims (hamstring) is headed to injured reserve.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster (concussion) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) were limited in practice on Friday. The two were listed as questionable Saturday for Monday's game against the Texans.

16. The Los Angeles Chargers have ruled out linebacker Denzel Perryman (hamstring) and defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee) against the Jets. Tackles Joe Barksdale (hip) and Russell Okung (groin) and running back Austin Ekeler (hand) are questionable.

17. The Oakland Raiders placed left tackle Donald Penn (foot) on injured reserve. Receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), center Rodney Hudson (ankle/illness) and linebacker Bruce Irvin (concussion) were all listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Eagles. Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. (ankle) was ruled out.

18. Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson (concussion) will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals, while guard T.J. Lang (foot) is doubtful to play. Tackles Brian Mihalik (illness) and Rick Wagner (ankle) are listed as questionable.

19. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, running back Joe Mixon and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick have all cleared concussion protocol and are expected to play against the Lions.

20. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (illness) is questionable to play against the Miami Dolphins.

21. The New England Patriots listed the following players as questionable: wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), defensive lineman Eric Lee (ankle), wideout Matthew Slater (hamstring), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) and running back James White (ankle).

22. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (back, knee) is questionable to play against the Seattle Seahawks. Smith was limited Friday after missing practice the two days prior.

Tackle La'el Collins (back) and cornerback Orlando Scanrdrick (back) are also questionable, while defensive end David Irving (concussion) has been ruled out.

23. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Frank Clark (toe) was limited Friday and is questionable to play against Dallas. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (concussion) will not play.

24. New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (hamstring) was added to the injury report as questionable on Saturday.