Tre'Davious White hasn't received apology from Gronk

The last time Tre'Davious White covered Rob Gronkowski, the rookie cornerback intercepted a Tom Brady pass. The rookie also got jumped on by the tight end after the play and left with a concussion.

The penalty earned Gronk a suspension. Despite post-game apologies to the media, White told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday that he hasn't received a formal apology directly from Gronkowski.

"No, I haven't heard from him, and I don't plan to. He's a competitor just like I am, so I know that instinct," White said.

The Bills face the Patriots for the second time this month on Sunday at Foxborough. Both sides of the Gronk-White situation have said the correct things all week -- that it's in the past -- but once the heat of battle begins, might that sentiment get left in the dust?

Gronk's unnecessary roughness stemmed from frustration after being hit, yanked, and tugged during every play. White told GMFB he doesn't plan to be less physical when he lines up with Gronkowski on Sunday.

"I'm going to do the same thing I've been doing," White said. "I'm not going to change the way I play. I'm going out there and just get in his face and try to throw the timing off. I think I do a great job of doing that ... and try to make the plays that my coaches and my teammates expect me to make."