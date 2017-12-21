Giants interview Louis Riddick for general manager job

Another day, another interview for a prospective New York Giants general managerial candidate.

The Giants announced Thursday they have interviewed former NFL player and personnel executive Louis Riddick for their GM vacancy. Riddick interviewed with Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who was recently retained by the team as a consultant for its GM search.

On Friday, the Giants interviewed Kevin Abrams, the team's interim general manager, for the position.

Riddick, 48, has 13 years of experience in league front offices, working for the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles. He served as a pro scout for the Giants from 2001-04 before being promoted to director of pro personnel (2005-07). After joining the Eagles as a pro scout in 2008, he eventually worked his way up to the team's pro personnel director, a position he served from 2010-13. He currently works as a football analyst for ESPN.

Riddick played six NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders in the 1990s.

Riddick's meeting with the Giants' brass comes a day after the team interviewed Dave Gettleman for the position. Prior to serving as the Carolina Panthers' general manager, Gettleman was a personnel executive from 1998 to 2012 for the Giants.

Abrams is the fourth candidate to interview for the job. Marc Ross, the team's vice president of player evaluation, interviewed on Monday.

The Giants fired general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4.