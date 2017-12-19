Breaking down 2018 Pro Bowl players by college

Five players from Ohio State were selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl, the most of any school.
The Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Tuesday.
Three former Buckeyes are on the NFC roster -- the Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins and Saints' Marshon Lattimore and Michael Thomas -- and two represent the AFC -- the Chargers' Joey Bosa and Steelers' Ryan Shazier.
Four of the five ex-Buckeyes were selected within the top 15 picks of the draft. Thomas was the lone player from the group who didn't go in Round 1 -- he was a second-round selection (No. 47 overall in 2016).
A couple SEC schools tied for second-most Pro Bowl selections, with four apiece for Alabama and Georgia.
Here's a look at the players selected to the Pro Bowl, broken down by school:
Ohio State (5): Joey Bosa, Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Shazier, Michael Thomas
Alabama (4): Landon Collins, Mark Ingram, Julio Jones, C.J. Mosley
Georgia (4): Geno Atkins, A.J. Green, Todd Gurley, Reshad Jones
Cal (3): Keenan Allen, Cameron Jordan, Alex Mack
Florida State (3): Rodney Hudson, Jalen Ramsey, Xavier Rhodes
Oklahoma (3): Lane Johnson, Gerald McCoy, Trent Williams
Pittsburgh (3): Aaron Donald, Larry Fitzgerald, LeSean McCoy
USC (3): Jurrell Casey, Everson Griffen, Tyron Smith
Iowa (2): Micah Hyde, Brandon Scherff
Miami (2): Calais Campbell, Jimmy Graham
Miami (Ohio) (2): Brandon Brooks, Ben Roethlisberger
Michigan (2): Tom Brady, Taylor Lewan
Mississippi State (2): Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay
Purdue (2): Drew Brees, Ryan Kerrigan
South Carolina (2): Jadeveon Clowney, Pharoh Cooper
Stanford (2): David DeCastro, Zach Ertz
Tennessee (2): Malik Jackson, Alvin Kamara
Toledo (2): Kareem Hunt, Brett Kern
UCLA (2): Anthony Barr, Matthew Slater
Utah State (2): Donald Penn, Bobby Wagner
Wisconsin (2): Travis Frederick, Russell Wilson
One player each
Arizona: Rob Gronkowski
Arizona State: Terrell Suggs
Army: Alejandro Villanueva
Boise State: Demarcus Lawrence
Boston College: Luke Kuechly
Brown: James Develin
Buffalo: Khalil Mack
Central Michigan: Antonio Brown
Cincinnati: Travis Kelce
Clemson: DeAndre Hopkins
Florida: Maurkice Pouncey
Harvard: Kyle Juszczyk
Iowa State: Kelechi Osemele
Kansas: Aqib Talib
LSU: Patrick Peterson
Michigan State: Le'Veon Bell
Minnesota State: Adam Thielen
Missouri Western State: Greg Zuerlein
N.C. State: Philip Rivers
Nebraska: Richie Incognito
North Dakota State: Carson Wentz
Notre Dame: Zack Martin
Oregon State: Johnny Hekker
Rice: Chris Boswell
Syracuse: Chandler Jones
Texas: Earl Thomas
Texas A&M: Von Miller
UCF: A.J. Bouye
Utah: Eric Weddle
Vanderbilt: Casey Hayward
Washington: Budda Baker
West Alabama: Tyreek Hill
