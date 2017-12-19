Breaking down 2018 Pro Bowl players by college

Five players from Ohio State were selected to the 2018 Pro Bowl, the most of any school.

The Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Tuesday.

Three former Buckeyes are on the NFC roster -- the Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins and Saints' Marshon Lattimore and Michael Thomas -- and two represent the AFC -- the Chargers' Joey Bosa and Steelers' Ryan Shazier.

Four of the five ex-Buckeyes were selected within the top 15 picks of the draft. Thomas was the lone player from the group who didn't go in Round 1 -- he was a second-round selection (No. 47 overall in 2016).

A couple SEC schools tied for second-most Pro Bowl selections, with four apiece for Alabama and Georgia.

Here's a look at the players selected to the Pro Bowl, broken down by school:

Ohio State (5): Joey Bosa, Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Shazier, Michael Thomas

Alabama (4): Landon Collins, Mark Ingram, Julio Jones, C.J. Mosley

Georgia (4): Geno Atkins, A.J. Green, Todd Gurley, Reshad Jones

Cal (3): Keenan Allen, Cameron Jordan, Alex Mack

Florida State (3): Rodney Hudson, Jalen Ramsey, Xavier Rhodes

Oklahoma (3): Lane Johnson, Gerald McCoy, Trent Williams

Pittsburgh (3): Aaron Donald, Larry Fitzgerald, LeSean McCoy

USC (3): Jurrell Casey, Everson Griffen, Tyron Smith

Iowa (2): Micah Hyde, Brandon Scherff

Miami (2): Calais Campbell, Jimmy Graham

Miami (Ohio) (2): Brandon Brooks, Ben Roethlisberger

Michigan (2): Tom Brady, Taylor Lewan

Mississippi State (2): Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay

Purdue (2): Drew Brees, Ryan Kerrigan

South Carolina (2): Jadeveon Clowney, Pharoh Cooper

Stanford (2): David DeCastro, Zach Ertz

Tennessee (2): Malik Jackson, Alvin Kamara

Toledo (2): Kareem Hunt, Brett Kern

UCLA (2): Anthony Barr, Matthew Slater

Utah State (2): Donald Penn, Bobby Wagner

Wisconsin (2): Travis Frederick, Russell Wilson

One player each

Arizona: Rob Gronkowski

Arizona State: Terrell Suggs

Army: Alejandro Villanueva

Boise State: Demarcus Lawrence

Boston College: Luke Kuechly

Brown: James Develin

Buffalo: Khalil Mack

Central Michigan: Antonio Brown

Cincinnati: Travis Kelce

Clemson: DeAndre Hopkins

Florida: Maurkice Pouncey

Harvard: Kyle Juszczyk

Iowa State: Kelechi Osemele

Kansas: Aqib Talib

LSU: Patrick Peterson

Michigan State: Le'Veon Bell

Minnesota State: Adam Thielen

Missouri Western State: Greg Zuerlein

N.C. State: Philip Rivers

Nebraska: Richie Incognito

North Dakota State: Carson Wentz

Notre Dame: Zack Martin

Oregon State: Johnny Hekker

Rice: Chris Boswell

Syracuse: Chandler Jones

Texas: Earl Thomas

Texas A&M: Von Miller

UCF: A.J. Bouye

Utah: Eric Weddle

Vanderbilt: Casey Hayward

Washington: Budda Baker

West Alabama: Tyreek Hill

