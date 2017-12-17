Injury roundup: JuJu Smith-Schuster expected to play

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is a game-time decision, but should be good to go, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The rookie out of Southern Cal has 37 receptions and five touchdowns this season.

Cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) is also considered a game-time decision, but based on how he performed in practice, the team believes he can go, according to Rapoport.

The veteran from Florida has 20 career interceptions, but just one this season in nine games.

The 11-2 Steelers play host to the 10-3 New England Patriots at Heinz Field this afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Other injury news we are watching on Sunday:

1. The Houston Texans listed linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee, illness) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (toe) as questionable, but both will play at Jacksonville.

2. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, was listed as questionable with a knee injury, but is active and will play against the Miami Dolphins.

3. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, will play today against the Cleveland Browns.

4. Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is active against the Cincinnati Bengals.

5. Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner didn't practice this week and is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Wagner will test it pregame but believes he will be able to play against the Los Angeles Rams, per Rapoport.

6. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (rib) will not play against the New York Jets.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, previously listed as questionable with a quad injury, will not play against Houston. The Jaguars are preparing backup Chris Ivory to start. T.J. Yeldon will also get snaps.