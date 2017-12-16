Leonard Fournette out vs. Texans; Chris Ivory to start

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without their starting running back Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Leonard Fournette, previously listed as questionable, will not play against Houston, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The Jaguars are preparing backup Chris Ivory to start. T.J. Yeldon will also get snaps. ESPN first reported the news.

Fournette missed every practice this week with a quad injury. His questionable designation was surprising considering his activity in practice, or lack thereof. Rapoport added Fournette should play in Week 16 against the San Francisco 49ers.

This is not unfamiliar territory for the Jags. Fournette missed two games in three weeks in the middle of the season. In both of those contests, the Jaguars throttled their opponents and rushed for a combined 337 yards, 163 of which went to the speedier Yeldon. Ivory saw more carries in both wins.

In their first meeting with Houston, the Jags relied on the run, recording 155 rushing yards in a win, and Fournette ran for a solid 100 in his first career game.

Fournette has 923 rushing yards and eight rushing TDs on 231 attempts in his rookie season and trails only Kareem Hunt (1,046) among rookies in rushing yards.